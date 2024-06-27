Changes are on the way

STORMY START

It was an active overnight with flooding and wind damage reports. Stormy weather will last through the early part of the morning commute. Rain will last in Boston through about 7 AM. The strongest storms and heaviest rainfall will pass over southeastern MA. Rain will taper off last on Cape Cod between 9-10 AM.

Partly to mostly sunny skies will rule for the rest of the day with highs in the 80s. That should be an improvement from yesterday’s 90s! Humidity will be a tad lower today, but the truly refreshing air will roll in tonight. Meantime, a few isolated thunderstorms may pop up late afternoon or evening as we transition between air masses. These will be far lower impacted with small coverage and a localized downpour as the main concern.

CLEARING OUT

Friday will be a treat with LOW HUMIDITY! Fresh wake-up 50s will warm to mild highs in the upper 70s. Expect sunny skies all day. The weather will be perfect for a visit to the Boston 25 News Zip Trip in Rockland from 6-10 AM.

