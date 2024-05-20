Clouds, fog and drizzle linger

DREARY SUNDAY

Here we go again! It’s shaping up to be a cloudy and drab day ahead. While we won’t see the soaking rain we had yesterday in some areas, there will be the risk of a passing shower or mist at times. Make sure to have the rain gear with you for any plans today! A northeasterly wind will keep us cooler, highs will reach the 50s today.

FEELING LIKE SUMMER

We have a pattern change on the way this week, ushering in an early taste of summer! Plan on clouds overnight with some areas of fog. Monday will feature more sunshine with highs in the 70s inland. An onshore wind will leave the coast slightly cooler in the 60s. The real heat is on the way starting Tuesday. Temperatures will soar into the 80s, with upper 80s away from the coastline. It’s not just the temperature that will be rising, you’ll also notice a touch more humidity. It will stay warmer through at least Thursday, with plenty of sunshine each day as well. Eventually a front is heading our way Thursday afternoon, this will bring a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, it will also bring more seasonable weather heading into the holiday weekend.

