Cleanup before Christmas!

STORM AFTERMATH

Strong winds brought down trees and powerlines Monday. In many communities, it’ll be days before power is restored. Flooding continues on various rivers in southern New England, but the worst flooding was in northern New England. The best news I can offer is that the weather will be quiet to try to get things back in order before the holiday weekend.

KEEP DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS

Climatologically, we have a 1 in 4 chance in seeing an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day (the official statistics for a “white Christmas”). Well, it isn’t happening this year here. We are starting a stretch of dry weather that will last through Christmas Day. In fact, temperatures will be at least average, if not above, on the day itself… even warmer the day after!

