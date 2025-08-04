Air quality alert: Canadian wildfire smoke thick across Massachusetts today

SMOKY SKIES AHEAD

Canadian wildfire smoke will stay thick across the region today. It will lead to a very filtered, subdued sky today. Without that smoke, we’d be talking pure sunshine!

Plan on highs in the low to mid-80s at the coast and close to 90 inland. Please keep in mind the Air Quality Alert if you’re active outside today.

Smoke won’t be as thick on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will continue to fuel a filtered look. A wind shift will draw cooler marine air into the local beaches. Plan on 70s at the coast and lower 80s inland with partly cloudy skies.

NOT STORMS IN SIGHT

The forecast this week will remain dry in the Boston area. Afternoons may produce some showers in western New England, particularly midweek.

Our Zip Trip to Old Sturbridge Village will feature temperatures in the 60s and sun. Friday marks the start of another warm up. The forecast this weekend and next week looks very toasty!

