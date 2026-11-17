NEW YORK — The search for a successor to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is well underway with more than a dozen candidates in the mix so far.

Engelbert, who will retire at the end of the calendar year after serving in the position since 2019, said she hasn’t interviewed anyone yet, but most likely would start once the list is narrowed down.

Engelbert presided over her final board of governors meeting Monday with representatives from all 15 teams as well as the three expansion franchises that will join the league over the next four years — Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was also there.

That meeting came a few days after Engelbert met with coaches, general managers and team presidents last week at the WNBA offices for the annual competition committee meetings.

Engelbert told The Associated Press when she announced her retirement that she would stay on past Dec. 31 if no replacement was in place. If the league doesn't want that, there's also the option of going with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, who served as the interim WNBA Commissioner for nine months before Engelbert was hired following the departure of Lisa Borders in 2018.

The next commissioner of the league will inherit a host of issues, including officiating, the transgender debate, scheduling and improving a strained relationship with players.

The league thrived in many ways during Engelbert’s tenure. Under her leadership, the WNBA enjoyed record growth and popularity, and signed a record-breaking broadcasting deal. Players surpassed million-dollar annual salaries.

But despite her accomplishments, Engelbert’s relationship with players was cordial at best, confrontational at other times. New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart may have summed it up best when said players “respect” Engelbert.

Building a stronger relationship with players likely will be one of the first things on the new commissioner’s to-do list.

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