BOSTON — Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after Boston police responded to a noise complaint that led to an investigation into an armed robbery and assault with an unusual weapon.

At around 4:04 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the area of 57 Blue Hill Avenue for a reported noise complaint.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from injuries sustained during an assault involving multiple individuals. One victim suffered head injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

During the investigation, officers identified several individuals associated with the residence who were allegedly involved in the armed robbery and assault.

Police identified the suspects as Jared Campbell, 34, Saul Diaz, 21, Kaitlynn Caruso, 25, and Kloie Caruso, 22.

Officers also recovered a three-point sai consistent with the weapon described during the investigation.

All four were arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (Taser), assault and battery, and witness intimidation.

They are all expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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