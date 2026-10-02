Trail Blazers fire new TV announcer after racist posts resurface hours after he was hired

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers fired new play-by-play television broadcaster Braiden Bell on Thursday when past inappropriate social media posts resurfaced just hours after the team announced his hiring.

"The Portland Trail Blazers have zero tolerance for racist, sexist, or harmful comments," the team said in a statement Thursday night. "Social media posts made by our recently announced play-by-play broadcaster are in clear violation of team and league policies, as well as our values and expectations. Therefore, we will not be moving forward with this broadcaster."

Bell had been the play-by-play announcer for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and the G League’s Valley Suns before the Trail Blazers announced they had hired him on Thursday to replace longtime broadcaster Kevin Calabro.

Hours later, posts surfaced that were apparently made on X by an account with Bell's name from 2012 and 2013. The posts were first reported by KGW-TV in Portland, which said they were made when the 29-year-old Bell was a teenager.

“We did not meet our own bar in this process, and for that we apologize to Blazers fans and to Rip City," the team's statement said. "We believe strongly that everyone who is a part of Rip City should feel welcome and safe and we will make sure that our new broadcaster reflects these values. We will do better.”

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