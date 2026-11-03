Thomas Hauck's 19 points and 10 rebounds lead No. 1 Florida past No. 14 Miami, 77-67

TAMPA, Fla. — Thomas Haugh had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 1 Florida to a 77-67 win over No. 14 Miami on Monday night in the season opener for both programs.

Rueben Chinyelu added six points and 14 rebounds for the Gators, who left Benchmark International Arena with a loss the last time they played there to Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 22.

Acaden Lewis, a transfer from Villanova, had 24 in his first game for the Hurricanes.

Haugh, the preseason Southeastern Conference Player of the Year who would have likely been a lottery pick had he left for the NBA, was dominant from start to finish. The 6-foot-9 senior chipped in five offensive boards, four assists, two steals and a block. He didn’t commit a turnover and hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Miami kept within striking distance, scoring the first eight points of the second half. The Hurricanes sliced Florida’s lead to 53-51 when Somto Cyril followed a missed free throw with a dunk.

But the Gators answered with defense, holding the Hurricanes without a field goal over a five-minute stretch. When Urban Klavzar made a 3-pointer, Florida led 66-55.

When Haugh didn’t connect, his teammates picked him up. Late in the first half, Isaiah Brown followed Haugh’s miss with a putback dunk to give Florida a 44-32 advantage.

Stuck in a tight battle over the game’s first eight minutes, Florida used a 9-0 run to take command and didn’t trail again.

Florida, which has managed to retain its roster nucleus over multiple years, won with muscle and effort. A physical matchup between instate rivals, the contest included two technicals and three fouls that were upgraded to flagrants.

Up next

Florida: Hosts Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Miami: Hosts Wagner on Friday night.

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