Stockton throws 3 TDs as No. 2 Georgia rolls past Vanderbilt 38-14 and improves to 5-0

ATHENS, Ga. — Gunner Stockton threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns as No. 2 Georgia cruised to a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Georgia scored an opening drive touchdown for the fourth time this season as Stockton found Landon Roldan for a two-yard TD.

A Vanderbilt team led by backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz showed some fight, answering back two drives later as Berlowitz found Junior Sherrill for a 60-yard touchdown and tied the game 7-all. It was the first first-quarter score for a Georgia opponent all season. The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) had outscored opponents 63-0 in the first quarter through the first four games.

Georgia pulled ahead with back-to-back rushing scores by Chauncey Bowens and Jaden Redell before halftime. The Bulldogs took advantage of good field positioning on the latter after blocking a Vanderbilt field goal attempt midway through the second quarter.

The Commodores (3-2, 0-2) cut into Georgia's lead again before halftime, narrowing the Bulldogs' advantage to 21-14 after a two-yard rushing touchdown by running back Sedrick Alexander.

Georgia extended its lead in the third quarter with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 6:39 off the clock.

Vanderbilt turned the ball over on downs late in the third quarter after a catch by Sherrill was ruled incomplete after a review, and the Bulldogs held Vanderbilt scoreless for the rest of the game.

Iron sharpens iron

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was hungry for his team to face adversity after outscoring opponents by a combined 166 points through the first four weeks — especially while heading into a tough road contest against No. 7 Alabama. Vanderbilt offered that challenge with a first quarter tie and a 7-point lead to start the second half.

“I think to play well in this conference, you’ve got to be able to take as many punches as you give," Smart said. “And I thought our guys really responded well today. We really need this kind of game – tough, physical, hard-fought. Punch, punch back, punch, punch back, 'cause that’s how you play in the SEC.”

Rising to the occasion

With Georgia running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens both banged up and seeing limited time, Dwight Phillips Jr. saw his opportunity and went all-in. Phillips had 27 yards on-foot and shined passing game, leading the Bulldogs with five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

“Everybody’s trying to find ways to get touches, and he capitalized on a lot of his moments today when he had a chance," Smart said after the game. "That’s what part of being a good player is, you take advantage of the opportunities you’re presented with, and he’s done that.”

Sophomore running back Bo Walker also had a career-high 71 yards on five carries after taking off for a 59-yard run with 1:16 left in the game.

The takeaway

Georgia: Ellis Robinson IV’s first interception of the season came at a good time early in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt: Berlowitz's stats on paper (12-of-23, 190 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) didn't quite reflect the signal-caller's knack for keeping drives alive and the Commodores in the game for the first three quarters. He converted on 5-of-9 third-downs in the first half and finished the game with 37 rushing yards on eight carries.

Up next

No. 2 Georgia faces No. 10 Alabama on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

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