Solheim Cup finale: Europe and US locked at 8-8 ahead of Sunday's singles

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands — There has barely been any separation between Europe and the United States at this year's Solheim Cup.

Something has to give on Sunday.

The teams are locked at 8-8 heading into the singles at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, where wet conditions greeted the arrival of players and fans on Day 3.

At stake is the crystal trophy that has been on show on the boisterous first tee all week and in the possession of the Americans since 2024.

They need 14 points to ensure retaining it. Both teams require 14 1/2 points for an outright win.

Jennifer Kupcho gave the U.S. team some unlikely momentum with an outrageous finish on Saturday, pouring in birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18 totaling around 120 feet to win a point and leave the teams tied again.

They were also level, at 4-4, after Day 1.

It is the seventh time that the Solheim Cup has been tied after two days. The home team has a record of 5-0-1 on the six previous occasions.

In the past five editions of the event, the singles session has been tied three times and Europe has won 6 1/2-5 1/2 the other two times.

The first match out is at 11:10 a.m. local time (5:10 a.m. EDT), with U.S. player Megan Khang taking on Charley Hull, who has contributed just a half-point for Team Europe so far as part of a misfiring combination with Lottie Woad.

Out last is Rose Zhang of the U.S. vs. Celine Boutier of Europe at 1:22 p.m. local time (7:22 a.m. EDT).

It's a day that rarely fails to deliver.

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