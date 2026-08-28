A rough night for Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza in 18-12 preseason loss to the 49ers

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza saw what it was like to face a strong NFL pass rush, even against a San Francisco defense comprised of reserves, and he was sacked twice and threw an interception in the 49ers' 18-12 preseason victory over the Raiders on Thursday night.

Eddy Piñeiro made all six field goal attempts, including 51- and 54-yarders in the final 1:51 for the 49ers (2-1). Las Vegas' Matt Gay, who played briefly for San Francisco last season, made 4 of 5 field goals, his miss coming from 54 yards in the third quarter.

Mendoza completed 7 of 14 passes for 57 yards, making him 25 of 40 for 240 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and four sacks for the three preseason games. He led five drives against the 49ers, one ending in a field goal and another in the missed attempt.

It wasn't quite the exclamation point the top overall draft pick wanted to put on the preseason, and now he will have to search for practice repetitions with Kirk Cousins expected to be the starter when the season begins. Cousins took the vast majority of snaps in training camp, and his workload figures to go only increase as the Raiders (1-2) go full time into game planning.

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Both coaches took notably different approaches to this preseason finale, with the Raiders' Klint Kubiak playing almost his entire starting offense and defense for two series and the Niners' Kyle Shanahan going with backups the entire game.

Cousins directed two drives, both ending in field goals. He completed 8 of 11 passes for 51 yards.

Mike Washington Jr., who could open the season as the starting running back with Ashton Jeanty out with an undisclosed injury. rushed for 49 yards on eight carries. Washington rushed for 168 yards in the preseason, averaging 7.3 per carry.

49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones and what was mostly the second-team offense was held to one first down and 20 yards on two drives against the Raiders' starting defense, minus pass rusher Maxx Crosby who didn't play in any preseason games. Jones finished 1 of 5 for 7 yards.

The Raiders went with Mendoza for the third period and gave him the starting offense, except for rookie Trey Zuhn III taking over for Tyler Linderbaum at center. Mendoza threw high to Jalen Nailor on his second play, and the ball popped into the air into the hands of San Francisco linebacker Tatum Bethune for an interception.

Injury report

49ers: CB Ephesians Prysock (shoulder) went out in the first quarter.

Raiders: DE Keyron Crawford (ankle) was hurt late in the third quarter.

Up next

49ers: Open Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

Raiders: Open Sept. 13 against Miami at home.

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