Notre Dame's Flanigan continues family tradition by delivering at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Notre Dame tight end James Flanigan knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate scoring his first career touchdown in the stadium where his father and grandfather played.

Flanigan's father and grandfather, both named Jim Flanigan, each played for the Green Bay Packers. After scoring on a 3-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of No. 4 Notre Dame's 41-13 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, Flanigan pumped his fist in the air just as his dad used to do during his own playing days.

“I saw some clip of my dad, there’s like this highlight reel out there I’ve watched before,” Flanigan said. “I used to make fun of him for doing it, but now it’s kind of become my thing, I guess. It’s just super fun.”

Flanigan's father also played at Notre Dame before launching a 10-year NFL career as a defensive tackle with the Chicago Bears (1994-2000), Packers (2001), San Francisco 49ers (2002) and Philadelphia Eagles (2003). He won the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2000.

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Flanigan's grandfather, who died last year at the age of 80, played linebacker for the Packers from 1967-70 and New Orleans Saints in 1971. His 1967 Packers team won Super Bowl II.

That made it particularly special for the sophomore tight end to return to his hometown and play Notre Dame's season opener at a place where his family had so much history.

He worked hard to keep his emotions in check.

“My plan for it worked,” Flanigan said. “It was in pregame warmups, go out on the field and soak it all in. If I see family, say ‘Hi,’ and wave. And then, once we run out of the tunnel after warmups, it’s all business from there.”

Flanigan played four games for Notre Dame last year and didn't have any catches, but he figures to have a bigger role this year. He scored the Irish's first touchdown of the season by catching a CJ Carr pass around the line of scrimmage and getting into the left corner of the end zone.

Then he paid tribute to his dad.

“The boys were pumped about that,” Carr said. “Really cool to see him come home and end up having a touchdown.”

He became just the latest Flanigan to make a name for himself at one of football’s grandest cathedrals.

“There’s three generations of Flanigans who have been on that field and made some plays,” Flanigan said. “That’s really special.”

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