One seriously injured after vehicle crashes into tractor-trailer in Boston

BOSTON — One person was seriously injured in a tractor-trailer crash in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

At around 12:52 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of 1228 Mass Ave.

Police observed a motor vehicle had crashed into a parked tractor-trailer.

The operator of the motor vehicle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

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The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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