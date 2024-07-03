Celtics bring back two bench players, Kornet and Tillman

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics re-signed big men Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr. on Tuesday, bringing back two bench players who helped them win the NBA championship.

Kornet played in 63 games this season, his third in Boston, and Tillman played in 20 after coming to the Celtics at the trade deadline. Kornet averaged 5.3 points, a career-high 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and one block in 15.6 minutes during the regular season and also played in 13 playoff games.

“Luke has been an integral part of our team over the past few years,” President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said. “He is the ultimate teammate and his attitude and spirit have a contagious effect on our team. On the court, Luke had his best season as a Celtic and played a big role in helping us win. We are excited about the impact he’ll have moving forward.”

Tillman was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies on February 7. In 54 total games this season, he averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 18 minutes.

“When we got Xavier at the trade deadline, he came with the reputation of a winner and great teammate,” Stevens said “Xavier is a hard worker who brings grit, toughness, and a team-first mentality that we appreciate. We are excited that Xavier has chosen to come back to the Celtics.”

Since winning an unprecedented 18th NBA title, the Celtics have given Jayson Tatum the richest contract in NBA history — a five-year, $314 supermax extension and signed guard Derrick White to a four-year extension worth around $125 million.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group