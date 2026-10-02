MLB's Division Series: Dodgers prepare to defend titles, AL gets juicy division showdowns

Eight teams remain in the hunt for a World Series title.

The Atlanta Braves knocked off the Philadelphia Phillies for a 6-2 win in Game 3 of their best-of-three Wild Card Series on Thursday night, and they'll face the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-five Division Series that begins on Saturday.

The other NL matchup is the San Diego Padres vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, who won a franchise-record 103 games this season. The AL bracket features two series between division rivals, including the New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what to know as October baseball continues:

Ohtani's just a hitter for Dodgers vs. Braves

Four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani is widely regarded as the best two-way player of all time, but for this year's playoffs, it looks like he'll be limited to making an impact with his bat.

The 32-year-old Japanese superstar has had another excellent season at the plate, batting .275 with 30 homers despite missing a handful of games because of injuries. He was good on the mound this season when healthy, but left knee soreness and right biceps inflammation have limited his appearances.

The Braves have a deep lineup that includes Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies, and the latter three players hit clutch homers to knock off the Phillies in Game 3.

Judge-less Yankees on a roll heading into series vs. Rays

The Yankees were without three-time MVP Aaron Judge — who is dealing with a right calf strain — for the Wild Card Series, but that didn't stop the Bronx Bombers from blitzing their rival Boston Red Sox in a two-game sweep.

Judge's status is still up in the air for the Division Series, but New York has proven it can be successful without him.

The small-market Rays continue to punch above their weight. The lineup is led by Junior Caminero, who hit 42 homers in the regular season.

103-win Brewers take on the surging Padres

The Brewers are more proof that cash isn't everything, dominating the regular season with a balanced offense and impressive pitching staff despite a modest payroll. Flamethrowing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski is the favorite to win the NL Cy Young while do-it-all Brice Turang anchors the lineup.

The Padres underachieved for much of the season but surged in September to make the playoffs. They have a deep, experienced lineup led by Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Ty France and Jackson Merrill.

White Sox try to continue turnaround story vs Guardians

The White Sox had arguably the worst season in MLB history just two years ago, losing 121 games to set a modern-day record.

Now they're very much in the hunt for the World Series.

Their versatile lineup includes Colson Montgomery, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas and Chase Meidroth, while the pitching staff isn't flashy but has been effective.

The Guardians have one of the game's best pitchers in Parker Messick while Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez lead the lineup.

What is the MLB playoff format?

There are 12 teams that qualify for MLB’s postseason, including six teams from both the AL and NL. Four teams have been eliminated now that the Wild Card Series if over.

The Division Series is a best-of-five Division Series, followed by the best-of-seven League Championship Series and a best-of-seven World Series between the winners of the AL and NL.

What is the MLB postseason schedule?

Division Series: Oct. 3-10 (AL on TBS, NL on FOX/FS1)

Championship Series: Oct. 11-20 (AL on TBS, NL on FOX/FS1)

World Series: Oct. 23-31 (FOX)

Who are the favorites to win the World Series?

The Dodgers (+210) are the favorites to capture a third straight World Series title while the Brewers (+550), Rays (+800) and Yankees (+800) are viewed as the top contenders.

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