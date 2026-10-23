Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A man has died on Friday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Haverhill, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Around 9 AM, a crash occurred between a 2021 Ford Bronco and a pedestrian in the area of 6 Washington Street. Authorities say that the man was taken to Merrimack Health Lawrence Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Haverhill Police closed down traffic and asked people to avoid the area if possible.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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