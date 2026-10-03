LeBron James was balling, babysitting and putting on a fantastic show in 76ers' debut at scrimmage

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers’ public address announcer ended a brief retirement over the summer in large part to get behind the mic and do what he did for the first time ahead of the team’s annual scrimmage.

Matt Cord introduced LeBron James in the Sixers’ starting lineup.

“At 6-9, from St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, No. 23, LeBron James! James!’

Close to 10,000 fans who plunked down $10 a ticket on Saturday to essentially witness a glorified practice at the Sixers’ home arena went wild for James’ debut.

No, James didn’t wear No. 23. He historically wore No. 6 over his career in practice gear but with that number retired in Philadelphia because of Julius Erving, James went with No. 9.

No, the dunks and 3s and assists didn’t count in any official capacity. And no, James wasn’t even introduced last. That honor remained reserved for Joel Embiid.

What the new 41-year-old on the block did do was give — along with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe — a sneak preview that maybe, just maybe, the long underperforming Sixers might finally rise to the moment this season and meet their championship expectations.

“It was a great first step in a direction we’re trying to go,” James said. “It was great to hear some cheers from our fans.”

Sixers fans that crammed aisles and stairways trying to catch a first glimpse or a snapshot of James were shooed back to their seats. Vendors hawked James merchandise outside the arena and told fans they could own the first pieces of his merchandise. Sixers fans that inched near the court screamed and outright begged James to stop and turnaround and pose for pictures. They also crammed into team stores buying No. 23 jerseys.

The Sixers started the scrimmage early with what they hope is a familiar sight: Maxey in transition hit James for an alley-oop dunk. James hung and swung on the rim for a few seconds.

James made a nifty behind-the-back pass to Edgecombe (who missed a corner 3) and even squared up and buried a long 3 from about Caitlin Clark range.

James did it all — he even bounced Maxey’s baby daughter, Marvel, on his knee for a moment on the bench.

No word yet on James’ hourly babysitting rate.

Not a bad first week in Philadelphia for the NBA’s career scoring leader.

“Everybody’s been super welcoming,” James said. “I’ve been able to implement some things with my voice and just my command of how I play the game and my experience playing the game. I’m still getting more and more comfortable off the floor, with travel and without my family and things of that nature. That’s going to be a little bit of a challenge, but everything’s been good so far. Great first week.”

The Sixers traditionally hold the scrimmage in Delaware on the home court of their G League team. The Sixers donated 5,000 tickets to local community groups and Sixers Youth Foundation grantee partners and more than $80,000 was raised for the Sixers Youth Foundation.

The $10 tickets were a deal. They are hovering around $1,000 a ticket for the 100 level on the secondary market for the Sixers’ Oct. 22 home opener against Cleveland.

James was expected to play Monday in the first of four preseason games and mark the start of his record 24th NBA season.

“It’d be good to get out there with some of our guys to just get a rhythm,” James said. “At the same time, also not overdo it. We’re putting a lot into our practices right now. We’re fine-tuning what we want to do once the game comes. I think there will be opportunities once we get out there in the preseason.”

Philadelphia opens the season Oct. 20 in New York against the NBA champion Knicks.

James and the rest of the Sixers were encouraged that the oft-injured Embiid has been a full participant in camp and seems to be in leaner, lighter shape. Embiid pulled off a driving left-handed dunk in the scrimmage and later joked; it was “probably the last dunk of my career.”

Jerseys flew off the racks, Sixers flew through the air, and excitement swirled around the team and for all that James brings to the city.

“They’ve welcomed me with open arms,” James said, “and I’m getting more and more comfortable every day.”

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