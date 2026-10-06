Giants end Dodgers' 3-year streak with most injured list days, while Cleveland had the fewest

NEW YORK — The San Francisco Giants ended a streak the Los Angeles Dodgers did not want to extend.

San Francisco led the major leagues with 2,379 days on the injured list and 44 IL placements, according to Major League Baseball. After topping the big leagues in lost days in 2023, 2024 and 2025, the Dodgers were second with 2,318.

Cleveland had the fewest days at 470.

MLB's overall IL days increased to 47,699 days from 44,372 last year and 43,253 in 2024. Placements rose to 854 from 826 last year.

Giants players with lengthy IL stays included right-handers Hayden Birdsong, Randy Rodríguez and Roman Wick (187 days each), José Buttó (179), Joel Peguero (160) and Jason Foley (109), outfielder Harrison Bader (140) and left-hander Matt Gage (101).

Los Angeles had 34 IL placements, down from 37 placements and 2,585 days in 2025 before the Dodgers got healthier for the postseason and won their second straight World Series title. They totaled 2,465 days in 2024 and 2,219 in 2023.

Detroit was third at 2,216 days, followed by Toronto (2,206), the Chicago Cubs (2,160) and Boston (2,009).

Others below 1,000 days in addition to the Guardians were St. Louis (606), Pittsburgh (768) and Philadelphia (809).

San Francisco had the biggest increase at 1,630 days, followed by the Chicago Cubs (1,080), Colorado (707 to 1,873) and Toronto (698 to 2,206).

Cleveland experienced the largest drop at 1,041 days, ahead of the New York Mets (651 to 1,628), Houston (624 to 1,686), Cincinnati (574 to 1,105) and Pittsburgh (567 to 768).

The Guardians had the fewest IL placements with 14. St. Louis had 16, Washington 18 and Philadelphia 19.

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