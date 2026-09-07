France sets 3-pointer record with 22 at women’s FIBA World Cup, Belgium reaches quarterfinals

BERLIN — France set a record for 3-pointers in a single game at the women’s FIBA World Cup with 22 in a comprehensive 111-56 victory over already-eliminated Nigeria on Monday.

Migna Toure's 3-point shot with 5:45 left was her team's 21st of the match, breaking the three-day-old record of 20 set by Japan on Friday for 3-pointers in a single contest in World Cup history.

Dominique Malonga notched another to take the record to 22.

Gabby Williams led France with 25 points and 6 rebounds. The Olympic finalists were already assured of their place in the quarterfinals.

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Also in Group B, Hungary defeated South Korea 82-73 to finish second in the group.

Meesseman stars again

Emma Meesseman led Belgium to the quarterfinals with 22 points and 10 rebounds to help her team top Australia 80-68 for first place in Group C.

The European champions are now off until Thursday. Australia faces a qualifying playoff on Wednesday against the loser of the Italy-China matchup that takes place later Monday.

Belgium had a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, before using a 11-2 run to start the period and gain a double-digit advantage. The Opals couldn’t recover.

The pro-Belgian crowd cheered on their team, waving flags in support.

Puerto Rico celebrates

Puerto Rico finished strongly to eliminate Turkey with a 75-71 win in their final group game earlier Monday.

Arella Guirantes led Puerto Rico with 21 points.

Puerto Rico was trailing by seven points going into the final quarter, but Imani McGee-Stafford scored and Pamela Rosado followed with two 3-pointers to take a 59-58 lead.

Turkey power forward Elif Bayram went off early in the final quarter with what looked a left leg injury.

Turkey fans outnumbered their counterparts at Berlin’s Max-Schmeling-Halle and they tried to put off Guirantes but couldn’t stop her from securing the win with two free throws.

Puerto Rico next plays the winner between Italy-China on Wednesday.

Decisive day

The four group winners progress directly to Thursday’s quarterfinals, while the teams that finish second and third face playoffs Tuesday or Wednesday to determine which join the group winners already through to the final eight. The bottom teams are eliminated.

Host Germany (1-1) faces Mali (1-1), and Spain (1-1) plays Japan (1-1) later with all scenarios open in Group A. Any one of the four teams can win the group and progress to the quarterfinals or finish bottom and be eliminated.

Italy (1-1), after coming close to upsetting the United States Sunday night, faces China (1-1) to decide second place in Group D. The U.S. (2-0) has already advanced to the quarterfinals before its final group game against the Czech Republic, which was eliminated after two losses.

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