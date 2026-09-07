Two seriously injured in motorcycle and SUV crash in Lakeville

Two people are seriously injured following a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in Lakeville Monday night.

Police say a Yamaha motorcycle crashed into a Honda CRV on Bedford Street, Route 18, around 6:24 p.m., according to Lakeville police.

The man operating the motorcycle and the woman operating the CRV were taken to a nearby hospital for their serious injuries.

Route 18 is closed in both directions, Lakeville police say.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The crash is under investigation by the Lakeville Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group