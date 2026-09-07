2 injured in rollover crash in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Two people were injured in a serious rollover crash in Chelsea.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. on 235 Marginal Street in Chelsea.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group