Emma Peschel scores in her debut as United States shuts out Germany 5-0 at women's worlds in Denmark

ESBJERG, Denmark — Emma Peschel celebrated her first game for the United by scoring a goal to help shut out Germany 5-0 at the women’s ice hockey worlds on Sunday.

The 22-year-old defender netted with a wrist shot from the point to make it 2-0 in the opening period of the Group A game.

Casey O’Brien opened the scoring and added an assist in her second game for the U.S. after marking her debut with a goal and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Switzerland in the tournament opener on Friday.

Alex Carpenter made it 3-0 in the middle period and Abbey Murphy and Joy Dunne scored one apiece to finish the scoring in the third.

Captain Hilary Knight registered an assist to improve her worlds records for assists to 54 and points to 122.

Defender Caroline Harvey contributed two assists and has five in two games.

Goalie Gwyneth Philips posted a 13-shot shutout.

The U.S. will next play in Esbjerg against Austria on Monday.

In Group B in Herning, Sweden recovered from an opening 5-1 defeat to Canada by topping rival Finland 4-1. Hilda Svensson had a power play goal and an assist for Sweden.

Canada plays Japan later Sunday in Herning, while the Czech Republic faces Switzerland in Esbjerg.

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