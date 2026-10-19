Eagles QB Jalen Hurts expected to miss the rest of the season with blood clots, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of a health matter.

Hurts was placed on injured reserve Saturday, two days after the Eagles revealed he has a blood clot in his calf. He missed the first of at least four games in Philadelphia's loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Eagles and Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, released more information on his condition Monday. They said Hurts has deep vein thrombosis and a bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning a blood clot has traveled from the legs to the lungs.

His treatment involves blood thinners, and he will not be allowed to participate in any football activities until he is off them.

The Eagles and Lynn said Hurts was expected to make a full recovery.

“He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations,” their statement said.

The Eagles previously said Hurts was injured when he took a cleat to his calf area on Oct. 4 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts informed the medical staff of the injury after practice on Oct. 8. The Super Bowl 59 MVP was back at practice the next day before the team left for London to play Jacksonville. Hurts was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis.

Hurts hadn’t missed more than two games in a season since becoming the full-time starter in 2021. He has led the Eagles to five straight playoff appearances, three NFC East titles and two Super Bowl appearances, beating the Chiefs 40-22 two years ago.

Tanner McKee started for Hurts against the Panthers.

McKee finished 26 of 45 for 215 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 25-14 loss to Carolina. The Eagles (2-4) have lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2020.

Hurts has eight touchdown passes and three interceptions with 933 yards passing this season. He is in the middle of a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed, that takes him through the 2028 season.

The Eagles stunned fans when they drafted Hurts out of Oklahoma in the second round in 2020. They seemingly had Carson Wentz entrenched at QB and had more pressing needs. But Hurts supplanted Wentz and became one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

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