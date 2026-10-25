Deshaun Watson leads another game-winning drive as the Browns beat the Titans 27-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Deshaun Watson led his fifth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter this season, connecting with Harold Fannin Jr. on a 36-yard catch-and run that set up Andre Szmyt's 32-yard field goal as time expired, and the Cleveland Browns beat the Tennessee Titans 27-24 on Sunday for their fifth win in six games.

Watson ran for a touchdown and threw for 308 yards. Quinshon Judkins ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie KC Concepcion caught eight passes for 129 yards in his best game yet.

The AFC North-leading Browns (5-2) had two takeaways as they started a three-game road swing with a win.

Szmyt got the chance with his game-winning kick to make up for clanking a 43-yarder off the right upright within the first minute of the fourth quarter. The Titans responded with a drive capped by a 29-yard field goal by Joey Slye, which tied the game at 17-all with 8:41 remaining.

Watson responded with a 71-yard drive that he finished with a 9-yard TD run with 4:34 left. The Titans answered when Tony Pollard scored his career high-tying third TD with 58 seconds remaining. Slye’s extra point tied it at 24-all.

Officials missed an apparent false start on the Browns when Watson found Fannin for the big gain.

The Titans (1-6) came in trying to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly four years. They had their best start to a game this season, taking a 14-0 lead with Pollard's two touchdowns.

But Pollard was ruled down just outside the end zone in the second quarter, and Cleveland turned the Titans over on downs with Maliek Collins stopping Pollard on fourth-and-goal. Anthony Hill Jr. stripped Fannin of the ball after a catch, and safety Tony Adams recovered. Denzel Ward picked off Cam Ward on the next play.

The Browns turned that takeaway into a 78-yard drive, capped by Judkins running for his second 5-yard TD.

The Titans went three-and-out, giving Cleveland the ball back. Szmyt kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired for a 17-14 halftime lead.

Injuries

Browns right tackle Tytus Howard was evaluated for a concussion after going down during Cleveland's opening drive of the third quarter. Cornerback Myles Harden hurt a hamstring but returned in the fourth quarter.

Titans punter Tommy Townsend hurt a knee on a 44-yard punt late in the second quarter. Townsend stretched on the sideline, but placekicker Slye came out for a punt on fourth-and-1 only to be bailed out when Cleveland had 12 men on the field. Slye punted late in the third and had a 42-yarder on his first NFL punt.

Up next

The Browns visit Pittsburgh next Sunday.

The Titans visit Cincinnati next Sunday.

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