Boston hiker injured in fall near summit of New Hampshire mountain

SANDWICH, N.H. — A 22-year-old Boston man was assisted off a New Hampshire mountain Saturday after suffering a head injury in a fall near the summit, officials said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified shortly before 1:30 PM that a hiker had fallen near the summit of Doublehead Mountain in Sandwich. The mountain has an elevation of about 2,116 feet.

Officials identified the hiker as Akira Morishita, 22, of Boston, who was hiking with three friends.

Authorities said the injury initially appeared potentially serious, prompting the group to call 911 for help.

Conservation officers and rescuers from the Sandwich, Holderness, Center Harbor and Ashland fire departments responded. Morishita was nearly two miles from the trailhead at the time of the incident.

With help from his friends, Morishita was eventually able to begin hiking down the trail on his own. Rescue crews met the group along the trail and assisted them the rest of the way.

The group reached the trailhead shortly before 4 PM and Morishita left with his friends.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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