DA: Mother charged in 4-year-old’s fentanyl death in Boston

BOSTON — A mother has been charged in the death of her four-year-old daughter in Dorchester.
According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 35-year-old Dayanna Familia of Boston is expected to be arraigned tomorrow on charges of manslaughter in the death of her four-year-old daughter, Liyanna Bautista Familia on August 18.
Liyanna died as a result of ingesting fentanyl, the DA said in a statement.
Familia was arrested over the weekend by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group