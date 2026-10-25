DA: Mother charged in 4-year-old’s fentanyl death in Boston

BOSTON — A mother has been charged in the death of her four-year-old daughter in Dorchester.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 35-year-old Dayanna Familia of Boston is expected to be arraigned tomorrow on charges of manslaughter in the death of her four-year-old daughter, Liyanna Bautista Familia on August 18.

Liyanna died as a result of ingesting fentanyl, the DA said in a statement.

Familia was arrested over the weekend by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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