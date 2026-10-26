Police search for driver after 2 pedestrians struck in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — The Norwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a driver who allegedly struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Washington and Day streets. Police said two pedestrians were struck and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are looking for a gray or black SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot, with possible damage to one or both headlights. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Washington Street.

Quontay Turner said she heard a loud noise come from outside her business, Emerald City Plant Shop, on Washington Street. Her surveillance camera from inside the store caught sound from the incident.

“I got up to look and I saw a car stop, I could see it abruptly stop and then it kinda just pulled off,” Turner said.

Turner said she then went outside to see what happened.

“There were two guys helping a gentleman to the curb who had been hit, so I gave him a pillow and waited ‘til the ambulance came which was a couple minutes later,” Turner said.

Turner said a woman was also injured but the man seemed to take the brunt of the impact.

“Luckily there was no blood or anything, but he clearly couldn’t walk, couldn’t really stand on his own... He had mentioned, ‘this is a way to start a first date’ and he was very concerned about how she was feeling, but she seemed more fine and he was clearly the main person affected by this accident,” Turner said.

“I heard the other guy that helped him to the curb say that he saw him bounce off the car and it was clear that an accident had occurred because there was all like brake light and glass like on the ground,” Turner said.

Turner said she hears crashes outside her business all the time.

“It’s sad but I’m not surprised because again being on this corner, I’ve heard accidents happen, my car’s been hit on the side, so I’m not surprised. I am surprised that they saw that they hit a person and decided to drive off,” Turner said.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or who has seen a vehicle matching the description with recent headlight damage, is asked to call 781-762-1212 or email reportatip@norwoodma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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