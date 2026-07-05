Cubs fans sing `Take Me Home, Country Roads' during fog delay at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were delayed by fog at Wrigley Field for 15 minutes after the sixth inning Saturday night.

The Cardinals led 2-0 when play was stopped and won 3-0.

The crowd of 38,872 joined in singing John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" as the delay began. The song has emerged during the World Cup soccer tournament, with U.S. players joining tens of thousands of fans in singing it at the end of matches.

The rare Saturday night game at the iconic North Side ballpark started an hour late due to rain, then fog billowed in from the north starting in the second inning and got denser. Players seemed to struggle tracking fly balls, but there were no misplays.

The umpires conferred with St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol and Chicago's Craig Counsell, then the delay was announced on video boards as the result of “weather in the area.”

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