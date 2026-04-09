Two families prepare for arraignment in Brockton double fatal crash

BROCKTON, Mass. — The families of two people killed in a Brockton car crash are calling for justice as the person behind the wheel in the crash is set to be arraigned in just days.

The families of the victims have been waiting months for next week’s arraignment

The victims, 26-year-old Shane Spillane and 24-year-old Justin Pratt, were killed in a horrific early morning crash in Brockton.

On November 14th, 2025, both Spillane and Pratt were passengers in a car that crashed into a box truck at the intersection of Centre and Quincy Streets in Brockton.

The driver, 32-year-old Mario Hernandez, was allegedly drunk and is now facing very serious charges, including motor vehicle homicide and drunk driving.

“It’s unbearable I want somebody held, the person who did this, held responsible,” Erin Pratt, mother of victim Justin Pratt told me.

“Something that stays in your mind that you don’t want to ever think for anyone else to go through, but we are going through,” Donna Spillane, mother of victim Shane Spillane, said.

Now, nearly five months after the Brockton car crash that killed their sons, they are only days away from the arraignment of the driver charged in their deaths.

“Nobody wants to get that call at 130 in the morning. You always hear it but you never expect it. And unfortunately, we got that,” Thomas Spillane said.

Shane Spillane died at the scene of the crash.

“I kissed him when he passed away, and I said I love you,” Donna Spillane remembered.

Justin Pratt died days later in Boston Hospital. His mother texted him only minutes before the fatal crash

“His last text to me was at 117 am. I said ok, he’s…” Erin Pratt remembered.

“He was five minutes from the house,” Justin’s father, Chris Pratt, remembered.

On Tuesday, both families will attend the arraignment, both wanting justice for their sons

“I don’t care if he was put away for life or whatever, that isn’t good enough,” Thomas Spillane said. “The only thing that would be good enough for us is for our son to be here. And Justin Pratt, too.”

Hernandez was not arrested but instead is summonsed to appear in Brockton District Court for his arraignment on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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