Blue Jays say RF Anthony Santander's anti-Muslim posts do not represent the team's values

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays say a series of anti-Muslim videos posted by Anthony Santander on the right-fielder’s social media account do not represent the team’s values and beliefs.

The team issued the statement after Santander posted the videos in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections. He deleted them on Thursday.

The videos included a Christian preacher saying, “There is no such thing as kind Muslims,” with another suggesting Sharia law would be imposed on the U.S. after Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the senate in Michigan.

El-Sayed is the son of Egyptian immigrants and will become the first Muslim American U.S. senator. He was the target of Islamophobic rhetoric on the campaign trail, and often mocked his critics on the right while championing the Palestinian cause and leaning into his faith and heritage.

“Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark,” the team said. “Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

The 32-year-old Santander is from Venezuela and missed the entire year after having shoulder surgery following his first season in Toronto. He spent his first eight major league seasons with Baltimore before signing a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.