Ben Shelton tops Tommy Paul to reach first Paris Masters semifinal, Tiafoe claims ATP Finals spot

PARIS — Ben Shelton won an all-American matchup against Tommy Paul on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Paris Masters for the first time.

Shelton advanced with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win under the roof of the Plenitude Arena. It was his third win in five meetings between the two.

The third-seeded Shelton hit 19 aces as he ended Paul's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals scheduled in Turin from Nov. 15-22. As a result, another American player, Frances Tiafoe, clinched his spot and will make his debut at the season-ending tournament.

There is only one singles spot up for grabs at the Finals, with top-ranked Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Arthur Fils having already qualified. If Taylor Fritz defeats Alcaraz to reach the Paris Masters semifinals later Friday, he will join them in Turin. If he loses, Rafael Jodar will take part in the elite gathering instead.

It was Shelton 44th tour-level victory of the season, improving his personal-best win tally following his 42 wins in 2024.

Frenchman Luca Van Assche takes on qualifier Rinky Hijikata in the other quarterfinal in Paris.

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