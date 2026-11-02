Bednar, Suzuki, Arozarena among 8 receiving $23.15 million qualifying offers

NEW YORK — New York Yankees closer David Bednar, Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and Seattle outfielder Randy Arozarena were among eight players who received $23.15 million qualifying offers from their teams Monday.

Milwaukee first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and Baltimore left-hander Trevor Rogers also received the offers along with Minnesota catcher Ryan Jeffers, Pittsburgh second baseman Brandon Lowe and San Diego left-hander Adrian Morejon.

A player has until Nov. 17 to accept.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 18 of 157 prior offers have been accepted. The figure is determined by the average of the top 125 major league contracts this year.

A free agent can be made a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before the next amateur draft, his former club receives draft pick compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.

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