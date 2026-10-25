Baylor fires Dave Aranda after Kansas loss, names defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman interim coach

Baylor fired coach Dave Aranda on Sunday after more than six seasons and promoted defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Aranda's dismissal came a day after Baylor lost to Kansas 25-24 to fall to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 Conference. The Jayhawks earned their first win over Baylor since 2007, ending a 14-game losing skid to the Bears when Blake Herold blocked a field goal attempt in the final minute.

Aranda took over the Baylor program in 2020 and led the Bears to the Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl victory in 2021. But he couldn't keep that success going, with just one winning season since. He finishes at Baylor with a record of 40-40.

Aranda had been under pressure to turn things around in his seventh season. Part of the effort to do that was hiring Klanderman from Kansas State to take over defensive play-calling, and signing transfer quarterback DJ Lagway, a Texas native, from Florida.

"Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff and this university,” said Doug McNamee, Baylor vice president and athletic director.

“He is a gifted coach and a brilliant football mind whose leadership brought some of our best Baylor football memories. While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program."

Baylor plays at UCF, which on Saturday knocked off then-No. 2 BYU 39-31 in double overtime, on Friday.

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