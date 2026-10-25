Plymouth man arrested on drug distribution charges in Duxbury

DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth man is facing multiple drug charges after police say officers found cocaine, marijuana, and more than $3,000 in cash during an investigation early Saturday morning.

Around 2:13 AM, officers had approached a vehicle that was parked behind a closed business on 40 Tremont Street after noticing suspicious activity.

Once they approached the vehicle, officers noticed an unopened container of alcohol on the floor near the feet of the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Carlos Milciades Sanquintin, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

Upon further investigation, officers found suspected cocaine in Sanquintin’s clothing, alongside bags of marijuana and cash.

Police recovered approximately 8 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 44 grams of marijuana, and $3,205 in cash during the investigation. The substance tested positive for cocaine at the station.

Sanquintin was booked at the Duxbury Police Department and charged with the following:

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (Subsequent Offense)

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance

Possession of a Class B Substance (Subsequent Offense)

Sanquintin is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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