Voting is now open for next voice of Logan Airport

BOSTON — Voting has officially opened for the next “Voice of Logan” contest.

Over 5,000 people sent in auditions, which have since been narrowed down to eight finalists. They are:

Meagan Lewis-Michelson, Malden

Christopher Donisi, Burlington

Phyllis Thibodeaux Beach, Mattapan

Alex Marcin, Chelmsford

Ashley Cook, Lynn

Samantha Edwards, Boston

Max German, Dorchester

Kristin Ingala, South Dennis

“Our eight finalists have brought their best Boston voices, and now it’s up to you to help decide who will be heard welcoming millions of travelers to Boston Logan,” Logan Airport wrote on its Facebook page.

Visit the Voice of Logan website here to view/listen to the contestants and cast your votes.

Voting ends Wednesday, October 28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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