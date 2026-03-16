Local Steals & Deals: Brilliant Clarity & Spotless Shine with Magnipros & New and EASY

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Brighter Vision & Better Cleaning

Upgrade your daily routine with a powerhouse duo designed to bring absolute clarity and efficiency to your home. Whether you’re rediscovering the joy of reading with the MagniPros LED Page Magnifier or transforming your chores with the New and EASY HandiMop system, these tools are all about removing the "work" from your day-to-day tasks. From illuminating the finest details of a hobby to reaching every deep corner of your kitchen floors, this pair ensures your life is seen and cleaned with professional-grade precision.