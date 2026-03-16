Local Steals & Deals: Brilliant Clarity & Spotless Shine with Magnipros & New and EASY

12 March, 2026
Brilliant Clarity & Spotless Shine with Magnipros & New and EASY
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Brighter Vision & Better Cleaning
Upgrade your daily routine with a powerhouse duo designed to bring absolute clarity and efficiency to your home. Whether you’re rediscovering the joy of reading with the MagniPros LED Page Magnifier or transforming your chores with the New and EASY HandiMop system, these tools are all about removing the "work" from your day-to-day tasks. From illuminating the finest details of a hobby to reaching every deep corner of your kitchen floors, this pair ensures your life is seen and cleaned with professional-grade precision.
Magnipros
Deal: $14.99-$17.99
Retail: $24.95-$27.95
UP TO 40% Off
Whether you’re diving into a bestseller, working on intricate crafts, or inspecting fine print, MagniPros offers a professional-grade solution tailored to your needs. This collection features everything from 5X Rechargeable Page Magnifiers with hands-free detachable stands to high-powered 6X LED Handheld Magnifiers. Every model is engineered with advanced anti-glare lenses and fully dimmable LEDs, offering three customizable color modes to reduce eye strain in any lighting. With rechargeable batteries and ergonomic designs, these magnifiers deliver brilliant, crystal-clear detail so you can enjoy your favorite hobbies with total confidence and ease. Grab a deal on the one that fits you best!Shop now
New and EASY
Deal: $29.99
Retail: $47.99
38% Off
Take the hassle out of housework with the New and EASY 2-Chamber Microfiber Mop & Bucket System. This innovative cleaning powerhouse features a dual-chamber design that washes and dries your mop head in seconds, so you never have to touch dirty water or wring out a heavy mop by hand. The 360-degree rotating head and 54-inch stainless steel handle allow you to glide under furniture and into tight crevices with ease. Complete with four ultra-absorbent, machine-washable microfiber pads, this system is designed to handle everything from hardwood to tile, leaving your floors sparkling without the back-breaking effort. Shop this great deal now!Shop now
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