Local Steals & Deals: The Ultimate Outdoor Escape

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!

To access these great savings: Use the links provided below. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Pest-Free & Perfectly Cool

Great outdoor adventures and relaxing backyard get-togethers are all about staying comfortable and carefree. That is why we’ve put together two top-tier brands guaranteed to upgrade your outside time. Grandpa Gus offers a natural, effective way to keep pesky bugs away from your space, and ExtremeMIST provides instant, refreshing relief from high temperatures right in the palm of your hand. Whether you are tackling a tough hiking trail or simply enjoying a quiet evening on the patio, this gear ensures you can fully embrace the great outdoors.