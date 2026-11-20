BANGKOK — Results matter in the international arena, but so do optics. This week’s high-level meetings in China gave President Xi Jinping a win, reinforcing his image as a central player in global diplomacy.

As host of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday and Thursday, Xi welcomed the leaders of 21 nations representing some of the world's largest economies that account for about 60% of global economic activity. He also convened the first formal gathering of the three biggest nuclear powers: the United States, Russia and China.

“History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace, and when they engage in confrontation the world is thrown into turmoil,” Xi said on Thursday before the start of closed-door discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Our three countries should set an example by working together to address global challenges, jointly safeguard world peace and stability and make greater contributions to human progress,” he added.

Meeting's optics are a win for China

The summit in China's capital city was seen as emblematic of the nation's superpower status. The trilateral meeting on Thursday produced no major breakthroughs, but the image of the three leaders seated at an enormous round table with Xi at the center and Trump to his left and Putin to his right will become part of diplomatic history.

“For most, the image was a suggestion that the world increasingly revolves around Beijing’s power and preferences,” Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in an article for the council. “And for U.S. allies in particular, it was unsettling because it suggested that Washington will prioritize engagement with the other great powers over that with its own partners.”

“Xi’s clearest diplomatic gain in Shenzhen was bringing Trump and Putin to the same table,” said Yaqi Li, a Chinese foreign policy researcher at the ISEAS — Yusof Ishak Institute.

China positioned itself as a force for global stability and a go-to talking point in recent years. Xi started the meeting with Trump and Putin with a reminder of how the three countries fought together in World War II.

“History is the best textbook,” Xi said, presenting the talks as a way to push for peace for humanity. “We must remember history, learn from it and work together to shape the future.”

The meeting resulted in a joint declaration that was light on commitments and did not tackle major issues in a substantive way.

“They're using this opportunity … to highlight that China is a great power, and they're in a different status relative to other countries,” said Hoo Tiang Boon, a professor of Chinese foreign policy at Nanyang Technological University.

Relationship with US appears stable but issues remain

Xi and Trump held their third meeting this year, highlighting the personal rapport they have built that both men said was important to the bilateral relationship between their nations. China's government highlighted the “constructive strategic stability” of the relationship while Xi commended the U.S. president for his role.

“The efforts you have made are there for all to see and will go down in history,” Xi told Trump.

There were no announcements about existing trade issues between the countries such as U.S. complaints that China has not fulfilled its commitment to buy from U.S. farmers and export more rare earth materials. Nor were there announcements about the Board of Trade and the expected framework to allow trade in nonsensitive goods worth $30 billion on each side.

It was unclear if officials taking part in a diplomatic channel to discuss artificial intelligence issues met in Shenzhen, said Wendy Cutler, senior vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

However, “AI seems to be the one area where some progress has been made, with China affirming its concerns about safety and security and welcoming bilateral work,” Cutler said.

Whether the personal rapport between Xi and Trump can persist will be tested soon, according to Craig Singleton, senior fellow and senior director of the China Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

“Xi treated Trump with respect in Shenzhen. He will test his resolve in Miami next month, when the bill for Beijing’s trade commitments comes due,” Singleton said in an email.

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Castillo reported from Shenzhen, China.

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