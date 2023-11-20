High school football returns to Fenway Park with 4 Thanksgiving rivalry games this week

BOSTON — High school football makes its return to Fenway Park with four Thanksgiving rivalry games slated to be contested at Boston’s beloved ballpark this week.

Doubleheaders are on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday and $20 general admission tickets will allow admittance to both games.

The slate of games is as follows:

TechBoston vs. Brighton: Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.

King Philip vs. Franklin: Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Chelmsford vs. Billerica: Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.

Leominster vs. Fitchburg: Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The second game of the doubleheaders will kick off about 40 minutes after the conclusion of the previous game.

A tripleheader was played on the day before last Thanksgiving.

Fenway began hosting high school football shortly after its opening in 1912 when city rivals Boston Latin and English played their annual Thanksgiving Day game at the ballpark.

General admission tickets are available for purchase here.

