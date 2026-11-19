BROCKTON, Mass. — A Boston man accused of holding a woman captive in a Brockton motel room, where he allegedly beat, choked, and sexually assaulted her, was ordered to be held without bail on Thursday.

James Williams Jr. appeared in court for a pretrial hearing on the charges of aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated rape.

Police arrested Williams on Saturday, Nov. 14. According to a police report obtained by Boston 25 News, he also had an outstanding warrant for sexual offenses out of Roxbury District Court.

Officers said that following the assault, the victim suffered a fractured sternum, two black eyes, as well as swelling and bruising on her body.

A nurse reported to police that the victim would require an extended hospital stay due to her injuries.

The victim told officers that she was staying at the Motel 6 on Westgate Drive on Sunday, Nov. 8. She said she had consumed a few alcoholic drinks in her room.

While smoking a cigarette outside, she told police that she encountered a man riding an electric scooter.

The woman said she had never met the man before, and that he engaged in a conversation with her outside the room.

She said their initial conversation was pleasant, and noted that the man, later identified as Williams, was also drinking alcohol.

During their conversation, Williams allegedly invited her to his motel room to continue talking and drinking. The woman agreed.

She told police they continued talking, drinking, and began using cocaine inside the room.

At some point, he allegedly became confrontational, telling her, “She talks too much,” and “all you women are the same.”

The woman said she questioned why he was speaking to her that way, prompting him to become enraged.

According to the police report, Williams allegedly punched her in the center of her chest with a closed fist, knocking her backward.

When the woman attempted to leave, he allegedly threw her to the ground and told her she was not going anywhere.

The victim told police that each time she tried to escape, Williams grabbed her and threw her to the floor.

She also alleged that he grabbed her from behind, wrapped both arms around her neck, and lifted her off the ground, choking her to the point where she could not breathe.

Williams allegedly punched her multiple times in the head and face with a closed fist and sexually assaulted her.

According to the police report, an officer noted that the woman’s account of the alleged assault appeared consistent with her visible bruising and injuries.

The woman said she escaped in the early morning hours while the suspect was asleep. She said she waited until daylight to call 911 and said she was too embarrassed to disclose over the phone what happened to her overnight.

She told the dispatcher she was withdrawing from alcohol and needed to go to the hospital.

It wasn’t until she got to the hospital that nurses realized she had been a victim of a “violent physical assault.”

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for another hearing on Nov. 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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