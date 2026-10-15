World

School roof collapse kills at least 18 people, injures more than 3 dozen in Pakistan

By Associated Press
Pakistan School Roof Collapse A volunteer clears the way for an ambulance transporting injured school children following a roof collapse at a private school in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Maaz Awan) (Maaz Awan/AP Photo/Maaz Awan)
By Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — The roof of a private school collapsed in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 17 children and a teacher and injuring more than three dozen others, an emergency services official said.

Several children remained trapped under the rubble in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the emergency services.

A hospital spokesman, Mohammad Asim, also confirmed the casualties, saying some of the injured were in critical condition.

Rescuers said that they were removing debris to reach those trapped.

In July, a roof collapsed at a tutoring center under construction in Lahore, killing four schoolchildren.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where construction standards are often poorly enforced. Many structures are built with substandard materials, and safety regulations are frequently ignored to reduce costs.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read