Man arraigned on second-degree murder charges in crash that killed Andover father, daughter

WOBURN, Mass. — A 21-year-old Paxton man accused of killing an Andover father and his 8-year-old daughter in a fiery crash in North Reading was arraigned on upgraded charges of two counts of second-degree murder.

Matthew Sweeney is accused of driving under the influence and crashing at a high rate of speed into a vehicle carrying 35-year-old Samir Naili and his 8-year-old daughter, Kashmira Naili, killing them both.

The father and daughter were stopped at a red light and were on a run to get chocolate milk, according to prosecutors.

Background

Around 10:43 p.m. on Aug. 22, an Andover police officer was patrolling Route 128 when he observed a white Acura MDX, allegedly driven by Sweeney, speeding excessively, drifting across the center line and traveling in the opposite lane, according to prosecutors.

The officer estimated the Acura was traveling up to 102 mph. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but Sweeney allegedly ignored the officer’s blue lights and continued driving.

The vehicle then slowed to around 70 to 75 mph before allegedly picking up speed again near the North Reading line.

As the officer approached a shopping plaza along Route 128, he saw debris and a large metal store sign from a pizza shop being knocked over. The officer parked his cruiser and took Sweeney into custody as he was allegedly getting out of his vehicle.

The officer attempted to break a passenger-side window to help the father and daughter as several civilians rushed to assist. Attempts to pull the child from the vehicle were unsuccessful as the car burst into flames.

The medical examiner’s office determined Samir Naili suffered a dislocated right clavicle and multiple other injuries and had soot in his lungs. Kashmira Naili also had soot in her lungs and suffered a major tear to her aorta.

Sweeney allegedly smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Prosecutors said he also gave officers two false names.

Prosecutors said Sweeney had allegedly been driving erratically throughout the day. They said he left his home in Paxton around 1:30 p.m. and made his way to southern New Hampshire to golf. A set of golf clubs was found in his vehicle.

Sweeney also allegedly drove to several stores and gas stations, stopping at various locations. Prosecutors said numerous alcohol containers and a bottle of urine were found in the vehicle. He had also allegedly been involved in a crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire, shortly before 10 p.m.

Prosecutors said a crash analysis found Sweeney was allegedly traveling about 95 mph five seconds before impact, with no evidence of braking before his vehicle struck the Nailis’ car.

Mental health history

Prosecutors said Sweeney has a significant history of mental health and substance abuse issues.

In court, prosecutors detailed two instances in which Sweeney’s mother called police and reported that he was under the influence and in a manic state while attempting to grab her keys. In one instance, his mother called police because he allegedly had a knife. When officers arrived, Sweeney allegedly told them “they would not take him alive.”

Prosecutors also said Sweeney has a history of speeding and a failure-to-stop citation.

His defense attorney maintains that Sweeney was in a psychotic state at the time of the crash and said his mother had unsuccessfully tried for years to have him sectioned for mental health treatment.

His attorney said Sweeney had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that his psychiatrist was concerned he had suffered serious brain trauma and needed to be in a facility because he needed “serious help.” The defense also said Sweeney had been diagnosed as “psychotic” and was hearing voices and talking to people who were not there.

Sweeney was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation when he was first arraigned in August.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sweeney was ordered held without bail. He was also ordered to undergo daily drug and alcohol testing, not drive and wear a GPS monitor if he is placed on home confinement.

He is due back in court on Nov. 4 and Dec. 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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