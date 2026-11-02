Powerful Haitian gang leader writes UN seeking dialogue as clashes intensify

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders has written the U.N. Secretary General and requested that the organization deploy a delegation to Haiti for dialogue and mediation amid fears that Salvadoran troops deployed after the disappearance of aviation technicians from that country could escalate violence.

Wilson Joseph, best known as Lanmò Sanjou and leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, sent the letter on Monday, and the U.N. has received it, a source who wasn't authorized to discuss the situation confirmed. The letter calls 400 Mawozo a “rebel group” and was sent from Plaine du Cul-de-Sac, where a group of four Salvadoran aviation technicians were attacked on Oct. 18 and remain missing.

The incident prompted El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, to deploy more than 2,000 troops to Haiti.

In his letter, Joseph wrote: “Given Mr. Nayib Bukele’s vengeful remarks, expectations, and threats, I fear this situation will lead to an escalation of violence and a logic of reprisals, of which the Haitian people would be the first victims.”

Joseph asserted that recent events in Plaine du Cul-de-Sac, especially where another gang, Chen Mechan, operates, “are causing serious concern.”

Joseph wrote that he was “officially available” to receive the delegation that he “respectfully” requested and would “participate in any meeting aimed at finding a peaceful solution, a dialogue agreement, and a sustainable stabilization process.”

“I remain convinced that dialogue must prevail over force,” he said. “The protection of civilians, particularly children and vulnerable families, must be at the heart of any international initiative,” Joseph wrote.

More than 5,700 people have been killed or injured across Haiti from January to mid-September, according to the U.N. Clashes have only intensified ever since a gang-suppression force working alongside Haitian police and soldiers, as well as Vectus Global — the private security firm founded by former U.S. Navy SEAL and Blackwater founder Erik Prince — began fighting armed men in Plaine du Cul-de-Sac near Port-au-Prince following the attack on the Salvadorans.

In the two-page letter, Joseph said he has “officially raised the white flag” since Aug. 20 and seeks a “peaceful solution to the national crisis, in particular through the opening of a dialogue between the international forces present in Haiti and the 400 Mawozo group.”

The group, which roughly translates to "400 Simpletons," operates largely in Croix-des-Bouquets, a community near Port-au-Prince. It is known for carrying out thousands of kidnappings, including those in October 2021 of 17 missionaries, 16 of them from the U.S. and one from Canada. There were five children in that group, and all were eventually released.

The U.S. government has issued a $1 million reward for Joseph, who was indicted in the U.S. on charges of conspiracy to commit hostage taking and hostage taking.

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