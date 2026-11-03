Canton Animal Control asks for help identifying driver after dog reportedly pushed out of vehicle

CANTON, Mass. — Canton Animal Control is asking for help after a person reported seeing a dog being pushed out of a vehicle stopped in front of their home Tuesday morning.

Officers said a person on Trayer Road reported witnessing the dog being pushed out of a vehicle around 9 a.m.

The resident described the driver as a woman driving a silver Toyota RAV4, believed to be a 2019-2025 model.

Animal control officers said the dog is safe and currently in their care.

Officers are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras for any footage that may help with the investigation.

It is unclear if the driver was the dog’s owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton Animal Control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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