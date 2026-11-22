TOKYO — Officials and residents in Okinawa celebrated the restoration of Shuri Castle's main hall on Sunday, its deep red exterior and dragon ornaments marking the return of a symbol of the island's heritage seven years after it was destroyed in a fire.

The fire on Oct. 31, 2019, destroyed several buildings at the castle complex in Naha, Okinawa’s prefectural capital, as it was hosting a festival. Firefighters struggled for nearly 12 hours to contain the blaze as it spread from building to building in strong winds. Investigators could not determine the cause but considered an electrical fault the likeliest explanation.

"The fire was a tremendous shock to the Okinawan people," Okinawa Gov. Genta Koja said at Sunday's ceremony in the courtyard outside the main hall. "Seven years after the major loss, as we mark this milestone of the main hall restoration, I am deeply moved and delighted."

The castle is a symbol of Okinawa’s cultural heritage dating to the Ryukyu Kingdom, which lasted about 450 years from 1429 until 1879, when Japan annexed the island.

It also represents Okinawa's recovery from World War II. The castle burned down in 1945 during the Battle of Okinawa, which killed about 200,000 people, many of them civilians.

Koja thanked historians, artisans and other experts from across Japan who contributed to the restoration, as well as donors at home and abroad. He called for rebuilding the rest of the castle, saying the opening of the main hall, known as Seiden, is "not the end.”

The 2019 fire destroyed Seiden and two adjacent halls, as well as four nearby structures, while two other structures were heavily damaged.

Shuri Castle's main hall opens to the public Monday. The other parts of the castle are being restored in stages in a process experts say could take more than a decade.

Recreating the castle's deep red color

After its earlier loss 80 years ago, the castle was largely restored in 1992 for the 20th anniversary of Okinawa's reversion to Japan to mark the end of the island's 27-year U.S. occupation. The island still hosts a large U.S. military presence. Work on other parts was still underway when the 2019 fire struck.

Kurayoshi Takara, a historian who also helped with the previous restoration, said the main hall was reproduced to more closely resemble the original building, based on new findings including the ingredients of the red pigment and other details from historical documents.

Experts traced the pigment to iron bacteria found in northern Okinawa. After lengthy experiments, artisans recreated the deeper red by blending the bacteria-derived pigment with a commercial product, Takara said in an interview with Japan’s NHK public television.

“We still have a long way to go,” said Takara, who led the latest restoration effort. “I hope Shuri Castle will remain for a long time so that many people come visit and learn rich history and culture on this island ... as a symbol of peace."

Restoration raises hopes for tourism and economic growth

Shuri Castle is a major tourist attraction and reconstruction raises hopes for more visitors to the island, whose economy has long lagged behind the rest of Japan.

Koja, who took office at the end of September, has pledged to double Okinawa’s per capita income and tourism revenue within the next decade and make the prefecture a more attractive place for young people.

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