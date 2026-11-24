CARVER, Mass. — Three people were injured after a collision in Carver Tuesday night.
Police said they responded to the area of 15 Green St. for a reported two-car crash.
First responders arrived and confirmed that three people were injured.
Officers did not share the extent of their injuries.
Two were transported to a local hospital and the third to a hospital in Plymouth.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group