CARVER, Mass. — Three people were injured after a collision in Carver Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to the area of 15 Green St. for a reported two-car crash.

First responders arrived and confirmed that three people were injured.

Officers did not share the extent of their injuries.

Two were transported to a local hospital and the third to a hospital in Plymouth.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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