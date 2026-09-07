Israeli airstrikes on a village in southern Lebanon kill 9 people, wound 13

KFAR RUMMAN, Lebanon — Israel’s air force carried out two strikes early Monday on a southern Lebanese village, killing at least nine people, including women and children, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said one of the strikes hit a building, killing eight people including a child and two women. It added that 11 people were also wounded, including four children and two women.

The ministry added that another strike on a car in the village killed a paramedic with the Lebanese Islamic Risala Scout Association and wounded two others.

The strikes came amid a new round of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

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