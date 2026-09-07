Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon village, killing 9, and other Mideast news

Lebanon 's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrikes on a southern Lebanese village has killed nine people. Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim to have shot down a Saudi reconnaissance plane.

Here's a look at the latest news in the Middle East. Full coverage can be found here.

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon kill 9

Israel’s air forces carried out two airstrikes early Monday on a southern Lebanese village killing at least nine people, including women and children, the Health Ministry said.

The strikes came amid a new round of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The ministry said one of the strikes hit a building killing eight people including a child and two women. It added that 11 people were also wounded, including four children and two women.

The ministry added that another strike on a car in the village killed a paramedic with the Lebanese Islamic Risala Scout Association and wounded two others.

Houthis claim downing Saudi reconnaissance plane

Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed early Monday to have downed a Saudi armed reconnaissance aircraft in the northern part of the country as the escalation with the Yemeni government forces continues.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in a statement that their forces shot down the aircraft detected in Jawf province’s airspace. He said the aircraft belonged to Saudi Arabia and was seeking to carry out “hostile actions.” The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify that claim.

Saree added that over the past 24 hours, a total of three reconnaissance drones belonging to Saudi Arabia were downed, including one that was spotted Monday morning in Bayda province.

——

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.