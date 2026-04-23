Haiti's new UN-backed gang-fighting force exceeds funding expectations

UNITED NATIONS — The new U.N.-backed international force charged with combating Haiti's violent gangs has received more pledges than the 5,500 military and police it is seeking, with Chadian troops already deployed in the capital, Port-au-Prince, the U.N. special envoy to the violence-torn country said Thursday.

Carlos Ruiz Massieu told reporters after briefing the U.N. Security Council that staggered deployments from Chad and other countries are expected to continue in the coming months with all 5,500 members on the ground “between the fall and the end of the year.”

The United States and Panama proposed the new gang suppression force in early September 2025 to replace a Kenya-led multinational force plagued by a lack of funding. Its strength hovered around 1,000, rather than the desired 2,500. The U.N. Security Council authorized the 5,500 strong force on Sept. 30, with the new power to arrest gang members.

More than $200 million has been pledged by 13 U.N. Security Council member states, of which $59 million has been disbursed, according to a report released Thursday by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, known as BINUH. U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Thursday that Qatar confirmed a pledge of $30 million to the trust fund for the force, with $10 million to be paid over three years.

‘Expectations remain high’

Jacques Christofides, the force’s special representative, told the U.N. Security Council meeting that the framework for how the mission will operate has been finalized, and that the multinational force is working with Haitian National Police to establish procedures for operations, detentions and other actions.

“Expectations remain high. Many view the GSF as a potential turning point,” he said, referring to the gang-suppression force.

More than 2,400 people were killed across Haiti between December and February, many of them suspected gang members as police operations intensify, according to a new report released Thursday.

The number represents a 23% increase in killings compared with the previous period, with anti-gang operations killing at least 158 civilians and injuring more than 100 others, according to the BINUH report.

Overall, more than 1,300 suspected gang members were killed and 140 firearms seized.

Ongoing gang violence has displaced a record more than 1.45 million people, more than half of them children.

Last year, more than 9,000 people were killed across Haiti, with the country now reporting a homicide rate of 76 per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the world’s highest, according to the report.

“The people of Haiti have endured far too much for far too long,” Christofides said. “The scale of violence and displacement are simply unacceptable.”

Gangs have grown in power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence. Police say they control more than 70% of the capital and have expanded their activities, including looting, kidnapping, sexual assaults and rape, into the countryside. Haiti has not had a president since the assassination.

Christofides, a longtime U.N. expert on peace-building from South Africa, said efforts are continuing to broaden participation in the force and ensure it is equipped with the capabilities and expertise it needs. He said maritime and border support will be particularly important to help Haiti manage its ports and commercial entry points.

He stressed the importance of effective coordination with the United Nations — which will provide logistical and operational support to the force — the Haitian government, and the region, including the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Looming elections

Special envoy Ruiz Massieu told reporters the government's current idea is to have the first round of elections at the end of the year and the second round early next year, but he said that depends on improved security and freeing areas under gang control so candidates can campaign and Haitians can vote freely.

“We have reasons to be an optimist that the situation can improve in the short and medium term,” Ruiz Massieu said.

In a video posted Thursday, Haiti’s National Police said it was seizing territory once under gang control, including a large school that was severely damaged.

An official narrating the video asserted that a growing number of Haitians were returning to their communities after police cleared them of gangs.

“It’s been over six months since I last came to this area,” said one unidentified man who was videotaped by police. “We’re going to start cleaning to see if I can come back home.”

Meanwhile, Ruiz Massieu noted that the council of ministers have been meeting at Haiti’s National Palace in downtown Port-au-Prince, which has been largely controlled by gangs. He said the location of those meetings “is not only symbolic. It is also a powerful signal of the State’s gradual return.”

Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said the transition government “remains fully committed to help Haiti emerge from this crisis" and noted that it plans to increase the number of police officers and soldiers.

“The state is taking up its rightful place again,” he said. “Haiti shall not perish.”

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Jennifer Locetta told the council that operations to fight back gangs have shown measurable but fragile progress.

“We are not measuring success by what international forces can achieve in Haiti,” she said. “We are measuring success by how quickly Haiti will no longer need them.”

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Coto reported from Havana.

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