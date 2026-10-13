Drones hit ships in Black Sea, sinking 1 and prompting rescue operations, Bulgaria says

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Drones struck two ships in the Black Sea off Bulgaria, sinking one and prompting emergency rescue operations, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said early Tuesday.

One crew member from the sunken vessel was rescued, he said, without providing details on the others aboard.

Rescuers evacuated all 15 crew members from the other ship, the Maltese-flagged Chelsea 3, with five receiving treatment for minor injuries, Radev said.

He called the attacks “absolutely unacceptable” and sought NATO and European Union assistance, saying Bulgaria lacked clear evidence to identify who was responsible.

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